Kubbra Sait made her acting debut with Salman Khan-Asin's Ready and went on to feature in films like Sultan and Jawaani Jaaneman to name a few. However, it was her portrayal of a transgender character Cuckoo in Netflix's popular series Sacred Games which catapulted her to fame.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Kubbra recalled her early days in the film industry when she was told that this place is full of 'monsters and demons'. The actress said that she was told that Bollywood is the worst place and advised to just pack off and go. However, Kubbra added that now when she looks back, she feels that she couldn't have been in a more noble profession.

Explaining the reason behind the same, she continued, "It lets you tell stories and live other people's lives. It's the most empathetic place you can be in. And people recognise you for that, for the experience you are having. I think it's a great place to be in." It lets you tell stories and live other people's lives. It's the most empathetic place you can be in. And people recognise you for that, for the experience you are having. I think it's a great place to be in."

Advertisement Advertisement

The news portal further quoted her as saying, "I was told that this place is full of monsters and demons and that I should not come but I always look at it as the city of dreams. However, if it does or has turned into a nightmare for you, then I think the first thing you need to do is reflect upon your journey. A large part of forgiveness comes into it. It's not for anyone else but yourself."

Kubbra said that forgiveness plays a great part in life because perpetrators will do what perpetrators do.

Meanwhile, the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actress recently made her debut as an author with her book, 'Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir' in which she has opened up about her personal and professional life in a candid way.