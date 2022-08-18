KWK 7: Karan Johar Says He And Alia Bhatt Drunk-Dialed Vicky Kaushal Before His Wedding With Katrina Kaif

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan not only features the celebrity guests Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra at their candid best, but it has also got the host Karan Johar spilling some secrets and gossips from the industry.

During his conversation with Vicky and Sidharth on the show, Karan complained about not being invited to the former's wedding with Katrina Kaif last year. He also revealed that he and Alia Bhatt had once 'drunk-dialed' Vicky Kaushal before the Uri actor's wedding with Katrina.

Karan said on the show, "Alia and I once drunk-dialed Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding. We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy."

Advertisement Advertisement

Alia Bhatt had previously shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Meghana Gulzar's Raazi. Now, she is all set to work together with Vicky's actress-wife Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa. Off screen too, the two actresses share a good equation and are gym buddies.

After dating for almost two years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a low-key but regal ceremony at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in December last year. Post their intimate nuptials, the couple took to their respective social media handles to share some dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities and D-day. Since then, 'VicKat' have been dropping some major relationship goals.