After Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani graced the eighth episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan where they got candid about their personal as well as professional lives.

During the episode, both, Karan and Shahid kept teasing Kiara about her 'alleged' romance with Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra. When KJo asked her if she was denying her relationship with her Shershaah co-star, the actress said, "I'm not denying or accepting... We are definitely close friends, more than close friends."

Speaking about her rumoured beau, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap up party of her Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. She further added that she will never forget that evening.

The Indoo Ki Jawaani actress said, "Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories-which we crashed. We casually met."

When Shahid interrupted her and joked that it's nice to know that she remembers her first meeting with Sidharth so clearly, the actress replied, "Of course, I'll never forget that night."

The host Karan Johar further asked Kiara if she is ready for marriage right now, to which the actress said that she has always believed in the institution of marriage because she has seen a beautiful marriage at home. However, she also added that she won't be revealing anything on Koffee With Karan. Hearing this, Shahid pointed out that she wasn't accepting the relationship just 15 minutes ago, and she's quickly moved to discussing marriage now.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating for a while now. However, the couple has never opened up on their relationship in public. Earlier this year, there were rumours about their break-up. However, Sidharth dispelled those rumours when he attended the premiere of Kiara's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai.