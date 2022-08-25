KWK 7: Shahid Kapoor Says Marrying Mira Rajput Is The Best Thing That Happened In His Life

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor broke a million hearts when he tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. Since then, the couple never fails to make us go 'aww' over their love for each other. In 2016, Shahid and Mira welcomed their daughter Misha and become parents of a baby boy Zain in 2018.

Recently, when Shahid Kapoor appeared as a guest along with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani, the actor opened up on his life post marriage and how he is very thankful to that.

When the host Karan Johar asked him if marrying someone from outside the film industry was a conscious decision, the actor gave an elaborate explanation for the same.

The Haider actor said, "So for me, it was very simple. I have two very distinct sides to myself. One is obviously what people see of me being an actor, and from the fraternity, and the glitz and the glamour, you know all that. And then I also have a very homely and spiritual side to myself. I have a deep faith and I am vegetarian. I don't drink. You know, I have all those things, so, I always found it difficult to come across somebody, who would be able to understand both sides of me and I really struggled with that."

Speaking about his decision of getting married at 34, the Bollywood star said that he wanted to settle down because he had living on his own for over ten years. He said that marrying Mira was the best thing that happened in his life.

Shahid was all praise for his dear wife and said that she brings a lot of things into his world. According to him, Mira balances him out and makes him feel very normal. He added that he is very thankful to have beautiful children.

Further, KJo quizzed him if he also encourages Mira in her 'career domain', to which Shahid replied that she has become a bit of a strong influencer.

"When we got married, I was 34 and she was 20. So I had to approach it very differently. She needed to be cared for, with kid gloves. She had left everything in her life and had come to Bombay. I was very established in my space and films in general and this world of films can be very intimidating and judgemental. Sometimes, I used to feel like I know too much and I think I can tell her what to do and how to be. But I used to sometimes do it from a place of wanting to protect her. This is because I had been in that place myself. I was this kid from Lokhandwala, who at 21, did well and didn't know how to be," the Kabir Singh star told Karan on the show.

With regards to work, Shahid was last seen in Jersey which was a box office failure. He will next be seen in Raj & DK's upcoming Amazon Prime web series Farzi which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.