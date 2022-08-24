KWK7: Kiara Advani Reveals Why Shahid Kapoor Made Her Wait For 8 Hours On Kabir Singh Sets

Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan is famous for many Bollywood love stories. Some are married or dating, and others are still figuring out their status. Having said that, it's always fun to watch the celebrities spill the tea on the couch.

After the Punjabi boys Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra's 'tashanwala' 7th episode, it's time for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani to get candid on Koffee With Karan 7.

When Karan Johar dropped the promo of the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, fans couldn't get enough of this pair who shared the screen space together in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2017 film Arjun Reddy.

With sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and Bollywood grandeur, the sneak-peek had Shahid and Kiara at their candid best on the couch.

In an interesting bingo game, Kiara is seen revealing why she b*tchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head. The actress shares, "It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene."

Hearing this, Karan immediately validates her decision to b*tchslap Shahid and says, "If I were made to wait for 8 hours for a discussion on shoes, I would b*tchslap too."

Speaking about Kabir Singh, the film was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019 and minted a lifetime collection of Rs 278.24 Crore. The romantic drama revolves around a young, volatile surgeon who plunges into a spiral of drugs, alcohol and rage after his break-up with his girlfriend.