Laal Singh Chaddha, the highly anticipated Aamir Khan starrer is finally all set to hit the theatres on August 11, Thursday. The advance booking of Laal Singh Chaddha has begun a couple of days back, and the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump started on a promising note.

Despite #BoycottLaalSinghChadda trending on social media, the Aamir Khan project has collected over Rs. 1.12 Crore from its advance bookings, within the first 24 hours. The trade experts also confirmed that the Advait Chandan directorial has made around Rs. 25.7 Lakh more from the blocked seats. To the unversed, blocked seats are booked directly from the cinema halls, and can't be booked online.