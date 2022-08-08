Laal Singh Chaddha: Hyderabad Screening Attended By Prominent Names

Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to get a grand theatrical release and the audience couldn't be any more excited about it. Now that the Aamir Khan starrer is only a week away from its theatrical release, the makers are going out and out for its promotions.

The star cast of Laal Singh Chaddha along with some of the proclaimed industry names attended a special screening conducted for the film in Hyderabad. The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind.