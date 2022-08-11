As per the reports, the members of Sanatan Rakshak Sena, a Hindu outfit has been protesting across Uttar Pradesh, demanding a complete ban on Laal Singh Chaddha. According to the Sanatan Rakshak Sena members, the Aamir Khan starrer is mocking and making fun of Hindu deities. They also accused that the Advait Chandan directorial has hurt the sentiments of Hindu believers.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the highly anticipated Aamir Khan starrer has finally hit the theatres. The Advait Chandan directorial has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences. However, Laal Singh Chaddha is now in trouble again, as the Sanatan Rakshak Sena demanded a ban on the Aamir Khan starrer.

"We all sanatanis will not allow his films to run in our country. We will go door-to-door and request people to boycott Aamir Khan's films. At the same time, we also request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film," said Chandra Prakash Singh, the State President of Sanatan Rakshak Sena's Youth Wing, in an official statement.

In a recent interaction with the media, leading man-producer Aamir Khan reacted to the #boycottLaalSinghChaddha trend and the trolls on the film. "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment," stated Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, when he was asked about the hatred received by the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forest Gump, features Aamir Khan in the titular role. Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared as the female lead in the Advait Chandan directorial. The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Manav Vij, and others in supporting roles. The adapted screenplay of the film is penned by the renowned actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.