Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has arrived in theatres today, and we are here with its live Twitter review. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film tracks a Sikh man's (played by Aamir) life from the 1970s until the present day. The film is an official adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which swept six Academy Awards.
Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter Review: Did Aamir Khan's Ship Sail Amid The Boycott Trend?
Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, the film's trailer received mixed response from netizens. While some loved the trailer, others found it pretty average.
BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE @Bolly_BoxOffice: #LaalSinghChaddha ⭐️⭐️ #LSC is a big disappointment, Not even 10 % of classic #ForrestGump, There are only few feel good moments but the overall film is not up to the mark.. #AamirKhan did same act of his film #Dhoom3, his act is bigger disappointment. #LaalSinghChaddhaReview
Δ𝈖𝈈Π Տ𝈈ΠΠ𝖸 ▲ r @arunsunny_ar: Just watched #LaalSinghChaddha movie in Berlin,Germany. As always @AKPPL_Official has delivered exceptionally well screen presence. Making was good, director has tried to touch audience hearts with many emotional scenes.
(4/5⭐️) for the realistic story.
Ganesh @ganesh67902134: To my surprise #AamirKhan acting was really bad!! I have no idea what made him to do that wide eye open mannerisms!!Looks cringe and unbearable to watch!! It is other characters in the movie who give fantastic performance and Aamir is big minus for movie!
Sunny @akhilto: #LaalSinghChaddhaReview. The movie is a mediocre remake of #ForrestGump. Many movies in the past lifted many scenes from the original which turn out to be a headache for #LaalSinghChaddha.Déjà vu kicks in from frame 1. No great sparks in acting from the cast as well. 2.25/5
BATMAN @KARTHIKKOUNDIN6: Not a perfect remake but it's good. In some scenes Aamir Khan expressions too over the top. We have seen in PK. Songs are good especially tur kalleyan. NC debut is good. Overall one time watch for Aamir. 2.5/5
BombayTalkie ❄ @CINEPRIME_BUZZ: Movie Review: Average Typo
Rating: 🌟🌟 Slow second half goes against movie and unnecessary length is audience rejection part of the movie. Overall not paisawasool.
Did you catch the first day first show of Laal Singh Chaddha? How was your experience as a moviegoer? Tell us in the comments section below.
