IPL founder Lalit Modi shook netizens by announcing that he is dating Sushmita Sen. Now his old tweets to Sushmita are going viral on social media. The tweet in question has Lalit Modi asking beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen to reply to his SMS.

Many Twitter users also shared screenshots of the tweet saying, 'It all started from here.' For the unversed, Lalit Modi left India for London in 2010 after investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering linked to the IPL were launched. The former IPL founder since has been in London and claimed his innocence in many interviews.

According to reports, a Twitter interaction between them in 2013 went like this, Lalit wrote, Okay I commit @thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47."

To which the actress replied, "Gotcha 47". Lalit also replied to her tweet and said, "Reply my SMS."

Many reacted to the post,one fan wrote, 'Umeed kabhi nahi chodni chahiye', another one added, 'It all started from here. Never give up attitude of Lalit Modi is commendable.' One user said people would learn from Lalit Modi and added, "Men: Learn patience, perseverance and hope. Lalit Modi is a torch bearer 😅"

On Thursday evening, Lalit Modi took to social media to post pictures of him and Sushmita together. He called her his 'better half' and said that he was 'over the moon' to be beginning a new chapter in his life. After reports claimed that the two are tying the knot, he clarified in a follow-up tweet that the two are just dating.

The actress is yet to comment and confirm the news herself. Sushmita was dating model Rohman Shawl until 2020, but she announced that they'd broken up with an Instagram post in 2021. The actress reportedly began filming for Aarya 3, earlier this year.