Late Singer Bappi Lahiri's Son Announces Wife's Pregnancy In A Cute Christmas Post
Popular singer Bappi Lahiri's demise left everyone in the country shocked. Just 10 months after the singer's passing, his son Bappa Lahiri has shared happy news with his fans. He took to his Instagram account to make an exciting announcement about the arrival of a new member in the Lahiri family. A musician by profession, Bappa, who is based in Los Angeles, announced on his social media page that his wife is pregnant with their second child in a cute post.
Sharing a photo of his family from the Christmas celebrations, Bappa captioned his post, "Merry Christmas from (Almost)4 of us." The post features Bappa's wife Taneesha Lahiri and his son Krish and is seen showing the photo of Tanessha's ultrasound while a Christmas tree is displayed behind them.
Take a look at Bappa Lahiri's post below:-
Speaking of the Lahiri family, the year started on a sad note after the sudden demise of his father, popular singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, in February. Speaking to ETimes in an interview, Bappa opened up about his father's last conversation. He said, "I had come in April, 2021. I was going back in July, he said ek mahina ruk jao, then it was my nephew's birthday and he said aur ruk jao, then it was my son's birthday and then mine - every time he held me back. I don't know if he knew... but he kept stopping me from going back."
Meanwhile, Bappi Lahiri, fondly known as "disco king" in the 80s and 90s, passed away on February 16, 2022, at the age of 69. He died at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai following multiple health issues. His trademark style, old chains that he wore for luck, and his sunglasses were very popular among people. Some of his popular songs include, Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. The singer's last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3 and was also known for his contribution to Bengali music industry as well.
- Bappi Lahiri's Son Bappa Shares Heartwarming Video Of Late Singer Composing Music With His Toddler Grandson
- Bappi Lahiri's Son Bappa Immerses The Late Singer's Ashes In Kolkata, Says 'He Was The Son Of Bengal'
- Adah Sharma Reacts To Backlash On Her 'Who Wore It Better' Post Featuring Bappi Lahiri
- Bappi Lahiri's Son Bappa Opens Up About Father's Last Days, Rejects Sleep Apnea Diagnosis
- Bappi Lahiri's Son-In-Law Recalls The Night When The Music Legend Passed Away
- Amitabh Bachchan Was 'Shocked & Surprised' By Bappi Lahiri's Death; Recalls One Of His Conversations With Him
- Bappi Lahiri's Demise: Here Is What Will Happen To The Disco King's Beloved Gold
- Ranveer Singh Shares His Throwback Tribute Performance For Late Bappi Lahiri, Says 'Bappi Da Lives Forever'
- Bappi Lahiri's Funeral: Son Bappa Bids Final Goodbye To The Music Legend
- Ananya Panday On Bappi Lahiri: My Dad Always Credits Him For Giving Him His Career
- Rani Mukerji Reacts To Bappi Lahiri's Demise: It’s A Personal Loss For Our Family, My Mother Is Devastated
- Daler Mehndi On Bappi Lahiri's Demise: Gone Too Soon, It's Heart Shattering