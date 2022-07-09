Director Leena Manimekalai opened up about her controversial film Kaali on her official Twitter page. The filmmaker took to her page and stated that her Kaali is queer and destroys capitalism, as the outrage over the film's poster has been making headlines. Leena Manimekalai's new tweets have also not gone well with a group of netizens.

"My Kaali is queer. She is a free spirit. She spits at the patriarchy. She dismantles Hindutva. She destroys capitalism, She embraces everyone with all her thousand hands," wrote the writer-director on her Twitter post. Leena Manimekalai's tweets have definitely thrown more light on Kaali, which is unarguably one of the most-discussed films on social media right now.