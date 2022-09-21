Legendary actor Ashok Kumar's daughter and actress Bharti Jaffrey breathed her last on Tuesday (September 20, 2022) due to prolonged illness. She is known for working in films like Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998), Saans (1999), Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence (2001), to name a few.
Legendary Actor Ashok Kumar's Daughter Bharti Jaffrey Passes Away
The news of her demise has shattered her near and dear ones. Actress Nandita Das in an interaction with ETimes, shared her fond memories of Bharti and said that she will miss her very much.
Remembering Bharti as a 'vivacious and warm' person, the Manto director shared that everyone will miss that affection and warmth.
The tabloid quoted her as saying, "Though Anuradha (Patel) and Kanwaljit (Singh) are family friends, Bharti di endeared us to her by her thoughtful gestures. She never forgot to wish me every birthday. Or pick up a souvenir from her trips. I will miss her very much. And not forgetting she was an extremely talented actress."
Bharti is survived by her husband Hamid Jaffrey (brother of actor Saeed Jaffery) and daughter Anuradha Patel.
