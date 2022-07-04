Vijay Deverakonda's bare-it-all poster for Liger has blown up the internet like none before it! The star just proved that the impact he makes is nothing short of sensational and the recent poster of Liger has got the fans going berserk.
Liger: Female Fans Take Vijay Deverakonda's Surname On Instagram As They Shower Love For His Poster
In a never seen before online wave, thousands and thousands of women handles took the actor's surname on their Instagrams as a way to show love and support to him.
The young actor who is being touted as the next big thing in Indian entertainment has an incomparable fanbase even much before his Pan-India release - Such was the ripple his recent Liger poster created that it went on to receive 1 million likes in less than 4 hours, the first to hit such a milestone in record time and also been trending ever since the drop.
If that wasn't all, Vijay's female fanbase turned up in full force to support the actor and more than thousands of accounts of his female fans on changed their handle names to Deverakonda in the surname, which is just on different heights of fandom frenzy. The kind of craze his fans have for him and the popularity that the 'crossbreed' enjoys across the country, is truly unseen.
As Liger gets ready to release August 25th this year, the young star also seems to be extremely popular with the leading ladies across film fraternities as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hedge, Samantha, Anushka Shetty amoung others were all praise for the poster on their social media accounts.
While fans declared him 'the Hottest man alive' or the 'Dream Man', Janhvi Kapoor referred to Vijay as 'a very special delivery to Bollywood' and Sara Ali Khan said 'Roses are red, violets are blue...here's @thedeverakonda lookin' smoking for you (and me too)'.
- Vijay Devarakonda's Liger Release Date Is Out & The New Glimpse Of Him Is Just Fire! Check It Out!
- Vijay Devarakonda's Liger Wraps Up Final Schedule Of The Film's Shooting In Mumbai!
- Ananya Panday Shares Her 'Happy Place' From The Sets Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
- Vijay Deverakonda And Director Puri Jagannadh Present ‘JGM’ A Massive Action Drama
- Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Puri Jagannadh & Charmme Kaur Attend Producer Apoorva Mehta’s Birthday
- Ananya Panday On Starting Her Film Career At An Early Age: Back Then, I Had Felt Disconnected From My Friends
- Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding On Cards? Here's What The Liger Actor Has To Say!
- Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Enter Wedlock This Year: Reports
- Puri Jagannadh To Helm An International Project!
- Ananya Panday Has This To Say About Notion That Younger Generation Just Wants To Go From One Partner To Other
- Liger's Digital Rights For All Languages Sold For A Whopping Amount
- Ananya Panday Receives THIS Lovely Gift From Gauri Khan, Says 'Love It'