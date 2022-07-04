Vijay Deverakonda's bare-it-all poster for Liger has blown up the internet like none before it! The star just proved that the impact he makes is nothing short of sensational and the recent poster of Liger has got the fans going berserk.

In a never seen before online wave, thousands and thousands of women handles took the actor's surname on their Instagrams as a way to show love and support to him.

The young actor who is being touted as the next big thing in Indian entertainment has an incomparable fanbase even much before his Pan-India release - Such was the ripple his recent Liger poster created that it went on to receive 1 million likes in less than 4 hours, the first to hit such a milestone in record time and also been trending ever since the drop.

If that wasn't all, Vijay's female fanbase turned up in full force to support the actor and more than thousands of accounts of his female fans on changed their handle names to Deverakonda in the surname, which is just on different heights of fandom frenzy. The kind of craze his fans have for him and the popularity that the 'crossbreed' enjoys across the country, is truly unseen.

As Liger gets ready to release August 25th this year, the young star also seems to be extremely popular with the leading ladies across film fraternities as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hedge, Samantha, Anushka Shetty amoung others were all praise for the poster on their social media accounts.

While fans declared him 'the Hottest man alive' or the 'Dream Man', Janhvi Kapoor referred to Vijay as 'a very special delivery to Bollywood' and Sara Ali Khan said 'Roses are red, violets are blue...here's @thedeverakonda lookin' smoking for you (and me too)'.