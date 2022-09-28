List Of Awards For His Best Works: Salim Diwan An Allrounder In Society

When Salim was in his school he had some interest in theatres and acting. He started thinking to pursue his interest, he got his first stage in college and from there he never looked back. He started pursuing his acting career as an actor through his short movie channel and production.

NOBLE WORK INSPIRATION FROM HIS FATHER: Acting is not just a skill it is something called a special gift of talent by god. A well-known and fantastic personality is Salim Diwan. A heart full of helping hands and a brain full of assisting ideas to make a great human that and that great human is Salim Diwan. Salim Diwan is son of Dr. S.D. Chopdar is a well-known legend of Independent India. Dr. S.D. Chopddar took the responsibility to build India free from addiction, but after his demise, Mr. Salim Diwan took the responsibility of forwarding to take his father's goodwill to its well-deserving achievements.

HIS SHORT MOVIE WORK: FOR ME FOR THE WORLD

Through his channel or production "For Me For The World" he started making short movies related to many social topics or social taboos. Some of the examples of short movies he produced are on the topic related to "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", "Drug addiction and De-addiction", "Environment issues" and many more.

He is well devoted to the social causes and social issues that are needed to be solved by getting noticed or not being ignored by the people. Not like others, he has a great love for nature, the world & people. He takes the best path to work for society and himself as well i.e., by putting his efforts into bringing people's attention to social causes through his stories and acts.

BEST WEAPON TO AWARE SOCIETY: STORIES TO ACTING

His acting is his weapon which he can use to protect the world from any social evil.

So, coming back to his short movie & short stories channel "For Me For The World", working for a social cause always gets appreciation and recognition. Similarly, he too started getting attention on different public stages and platforms. He firstly gets himself introduced on a public platform by participating in different short movie-making competitions at many different levels from district to state to national and ultimately to International Level. He participated which his great stories in different film festivals. Slowly by getting o stage his works started getting attention on the public stage. This appreciation is not coming only in verbal forms but also in the form of prizes and trophies for great work.

The way toward knowing the appreciation let me tell you about some of the prizes his work has won so far, the list of appreciation is a bit long which is well understandable his works are tremendous.

Some of the prizes and awards are:-

The Above given list of awards is tremendous and it automatically shows the value of its stories.

Salim Diwan always works for and as the best and this work gives the best result in both acting and stories.