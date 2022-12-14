Luv Ranjan's Film With Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; Watch Quirky Video Here

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie is produced by Luv Films' Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday (December 14). "And the title is... Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo," read the post shared on the official Twitter page of T-Series.

Take a look at the announcement teaser below:

The 42-second video gives a glimpse into the quirky world of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir and Shraddha, who have also lent their voice to the title song. Composer Pritam has scored the film's soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to be released worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to the much-hyped romantic comedy.