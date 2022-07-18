The most-awaited Madhubala Biopic is finally all set to start rolling. According to the latest reports, Madhubala's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan is planning to produce the project, along with the makers of Shaktimaan, Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd. The exciting update has left the Hindi cinema lovers who have been waiting for the legendary actress' biopic, totally excited.

To the unversed, Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd. is headed by the former journalist Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay. If the reports are to be believed, the makers have not finalised the actress to play the central character Madhubala in the film. The project is expected to get an official launch once the lead actress is finalised.