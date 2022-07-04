Late actress Madhubala's biopic has been in the works for a long time now. The legendary actress' sister Madhur Brij Bhushan had officially announced it in 2018 after the Mughal-E-Azam star's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussaud's museum.

Initially, director Imtiaz Ali was supposed to helm this ambitious project, However, he soon terminated his contract when the biopic was put on hold owing to the opposition from Madhubala's family. Now, it looks like the much anticipated film is back on track as Madhubala's sister Madhur in her new interview with ETimes talked about it.

While speaking with the tabloid, Madhur Bhushan shared that her sister's biopic wouldn't talk about her equation with Dilip Kumar or Kishore Kumar as her family doesn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments.

ETimes quoted her as saying, "We are sure that we don't want to hurt anybody while telling this tale. We don't want to get into what happened with Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar. They have families, wives and children, too. Every relationship has its ups and downs, but the very same way that we don't appreciate things being spoken about our father, they too will feel hurt if someone talks about the past. We want to celebrate Madhubala's life, but we don't want to hurt anyone's sentiments while doing it."

In 2018, Madhur Bhushan had issued a statement in which she had urged all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever connected with Bollywood to refrain from attempting a biopic or anything else based on her late sister's life without seeking her permission.

Speaking about Madhubala's personal life, the legendary star and Dilip Kumar were in a relationship for several years before they parted ways on an ugly note owing a court case related to the film Naya Daur. Later, the actress tied the knot with Kishore Kumar. However, the former's family accused him of abandoning her in her final days before she passed away in 1969 at the age of 36.