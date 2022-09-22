Madhur Bhandarkar On Babli Bouncer: People Will Have Smile On Their Face After Watching The Film

Releasing on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar, Babli Bouncer stars Tamannaah Bhatia and explores the world of female bouncers. Ahead of its launch, director Madhur Bhandarkar is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the film's promotion. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Bhandarkar talks about why he chose the world of bouncers as the subject of his new movie and the film's characters.

Bhandarkar said, "I am known to make films on subjects which nobody has touched before. Though I found the world of bouncers interesting, female bouncers are something new." Madhur said that his team researched and found that most bouncers hail from Haryana and come to Delhi and Mumbai for work.

Talking about Tamannaah's character, Madhur described Babli as a very feisty, prankster, bindas, and naughty character who is a romantic by heart. Remarking on Babli's contrast nature when compared to his other female characters, Bhandarkar said, "Females in my films are different, at times, submissive like Chandni Bar. But Babli has opposite elements."

Playing Tamannaah's love interest in the film is the Student of the Year 2 star, Abhishek Bajaj. When questioned about his casting decision, Bhandarkar said that he spotted him while going through his timeline on Twitter. He found that Abhishek earlier worked in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Though Madhur admitted to have not watched the film, he said he liked him nevertheless.

Madhur is positive about the film and ensures the audience of full entertainment by saying, "People will have a smile on their face after watching the film."