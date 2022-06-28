In her career spanning over three decades, Madhuri Dixit has charmed the audience with her enticing smile and memorable performances. Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl ruled the roost in the 90s and upon her comeback, continues to make several hearts flutter.
Madhuri Dixit Recalls Doing Three To Five Films At A Time; 'We Used To Be Busy Doing Double Or Triple Shifts'
Madhuri in her recent interview with Hindustan Times, reflected upon her Bollywood journey so far, and talked about how things have changed drastically.
The Devdas actress said that when she started, the industry was very disorganised. Nothing was planned. Although they knew what the story was going to be, they didn't know the dialogues or when it was being shot. However, they still managed to make good films.
"Every generation has different difficulties of being a film star. When we started, this industry was very disorganised. It was not organised at all like the way shootings used to happen, like films used to take a year and a half to seven years sometimes to make. Nothing was planned. We just knew what the story was going to be. But we didn't know the dialogues or when it was being shot. It was all very haphazard. However, we used to still make good firms," the tabloid quoted the actress as saying.
Elaborating further, Madhuri said that the process of filmmaking today is extremely systematic where every project has a budget and everyone knows how many days they're going to shoot. The script, look and costumes are ready. Madhuri explained that actors have a huge benefit in this kind of setup and women are omnipresent on film sets.
Reminiscing her early days in the Hindi Film Industry, the actress continued, "They (actors) can be completely consumed by the movie they are doing. We used to do like three or five films at the same time. So, we used to be busy doing double or triple shifts in a day. Today, it is much more organised. When we went for outdoor shoots, we didn't have vans or anything. That was another difficulty at that time. As a woman, when we used to walk on the set, the only women in the room used to be me, my co-stars, and hairdressers. That's it."
"Now, when I walk on a set, there are women everywhere in all the departments who made strides, whether it's photography, or the camera person or the DOP. Women are everywhere, which is amazing, to see writers, directors doing such brilliant work," Madhuri told the daily.
Workwise, Madhuri Dixit recently made her digital debut with the Netflix debut The Fame Game. She is currently awaiting the release of her debut album The Film Star.
