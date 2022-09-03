Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor slipped out a dark secret about her marriage of 25 years in the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She revealed that her husband Sanjay Kapoor had cheated on her in the early days of their marriage.

Speaking about the incident with Seema Sajdeh on the show, Maheep told her, "Now you know it Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also," Maheep said.

Maheep admitted that she wanted her marriage to work at any cost. She said that she got back with Sanjay for herself and her kids and that it wasn't a compromise at all.

On being asked by Seema if she has forgiven Sanjay for this 'indiscretion', Maheep said that the incident happened a long time ago and she is grateful that they have moved on. Calling marriage 'shades of grey,' she went on to say that she knows that for Sanjay, marriage is lifelong.

In another interaction on the show, Maheep said that she and Sanjay have forgiven each other for various things in their lives.

"Forgiveness? We have both forgiven each other on many stages in our lives. I have been a royal f**king b**ch. He had wanted to stab me many times. We have grown through this journey and we've come out stronger," she said on the show.

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, when Maheep was asked if it was difficult for her to open up on this private aspect of her life on the show, she replied that they have pushed the envelope with everyone showing the real side.

She told the publication that she hopes that women understand that everything is not hunky dory and that everyone has their ups and their downs in life. "And, we go through it, we chug along and that's what it is. It's not scratched under the surface, you will see that we all have our issues. It was important (to speak about it)," Maheep told the news portal.

The second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is currently streaming on Netflix.