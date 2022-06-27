Earlier today (June 27), Alia Bhatt dropped a pleasant surprise for fans by revealing that she is expecting her first baby with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress posted a picture of her undergoing sonography in the hospital with Ranbir sitting next to her. She captioned the picture as, "Our baby .. coming soon."

Alia's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reacted to this happy news while speaking with Hindustan Times. He said that life is asking him to play the most challenging role, that of a grandfather.

"It is a magical moment for the whole family. First of all, Alia has been a magical child since the beginning. She has amazed me with her extraordinary talent, which has displayed to herself and the world, and then the marriage with Ranbir, was a great, high moment, and I love the boy. He is an amazing kid," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

He said that ever since the news of his daughter's pregnancy surfaced, he has been receiving messages saying that he will be the coolest granddaddy on the planet.

Speaking about Alia and Ranbir entering the new phase of their film, the filmmaker continued, "There's another universe which is going to descend in our backyard and in our life. It is quite astounding news. I am happy for Alia and Ranbir, and the entire clan." He added that the child which will be born will have the genetics of his extraordinary parents.

Mahesh told the news portal that nothing can prepare Ranbir and Alia for the magical ride to parenthood and that they will have to grope, fumble and stumble and find their own ways to deal with the child.

This is real life, not reel life. When real life steps into your organised life, it brings it magic, wilderness and its challenges. A new story is going to emerge with the arrival of this child," the director was quoted as saying.

On being asked if he has any words of wisdom to give to the would-be parents as a father, he replied, "I have never been a person who has given advice to any of my children. The child (Alia and Ranbir's child) will bring several lessons to teach the parents. They will have to learn, like any other normal parent as they experience the new phase. You can't prepare your children for an extraordinary magical moment like this".

"The child, who will be born... There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable. That's why I say that it's going to be a universe in itself," Bhatt said while signing off.

After being in a steady relationship for several years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year at the former's residence in Bandra. Their wedding was a low-key affair which was attended only by their respective families and close friends.

Workwise, the couple will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.