Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in his recent interview with a news portal, opened up on his admiration towards Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Zakhm director said that despite making two flop movies with him, the actor has always treated him like a king, adding that he will always be grateful to him.

Mahesh told Pinkvilla, "I am the only one who has made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan. Though he was coming into his own and I love Shah Rukh, amazing guy. But despite my dismissal performance, he treated me always like a king sure and it takes a king to treat another person like a king. I'll always be grateful to him."

Calling SRK 'outstanding', Bhatt continued, "You don't make people like that. He's an amazing guy. The actor in him is obviously the vehicle on which the persona stands but I've listened to his heartbeat. There's a very big man in it, a very generous, courageous, great human being."

We totally agree with Mr Bhatt who is known to be quite unfiltered and candid in his interviews!

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Bhatt first teamed up for Chaahat in 1996. The romantic drama also featured Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah and Ramya Krishnan. The following year, they joined hands again for Duplicate where Shah Rukh Khan shared screen space with Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre.

Speaking about work, Shah Rukh Khan recently wooed everyone with his extended cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's epic fantasy adventure Brahmastra. He now has some amazing projects in the pipeline which include Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.