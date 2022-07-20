Mahesh Bhatt Takes A Stand For Sushmita Sen; Recalls Her Romance With Vikram Bhatt

Last week, IPL founder Lalit Modi took the internet by storm when he revealed that he is dating former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen. However, the news of Lalit-Sushmita's relationship received a mixed reaction on social media.

While some congratulated them, there was a section which trolled Sushmita and even called her a gold-digger for dating the business tycoon. Following this, many celebrities came out in support of Sushmita. One amongst them is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt

In his new interview with Etimes, the director opined on Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's relationship. He said that he has great respect for Sushmita and her ability to be brave. Calling her an unusual girl, he said that he salutes her for living her life on her own times. He added that she has the guts to live on her own dictates.

The tabloid quoted Bhatt as saying, "My personal belief is that we must in the second decade of the 21st century give human beings the right to live life on their own terms. And also if you don't want somebody else to impose his or her own views and beliefs on you and let you live your life then you must also not do the same to somebody else. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her own terms."

Recalling his first meeting with Sushmita Sen after she won the Miss Universe crown, he revealed that he heard about her for the first time through a friend who told him that Sushmita had expressed her desire to be directed by him in one of her interviews. He said that it's only then, he looked at her picture for the first time and decided to meet her.

Advertisement Advertisement

She was very warm and unusual by the standards of the film industry because she did not have the attributes that a normal film heroine has," Bhatt recalled. The director also revealed that he offered her Dastak and she instantly agreed to be a part of it.

In the same interview, Mahesh Bhatt also opened up on his nephew Vikram Bhatt's relationship with Sushmita during the making of Dastak.

He shared, "During the making of Dastak, Vikram's romance with Sushmita started in Seychelles. Vikram was my right hand and used to be at the forefront, doing most of my work. So, he used to interact with her more vigorously. That's how the romance began. I met her only once when she was going to Kolkata to dub Srijit Mukherjee's film which she had acted in. She once again spoke to me warmly."

After dating for a brief period, Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen parted ways.