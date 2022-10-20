Malaika Arora is without a doubt the fittest celebrity in tinsel-town. The star has set higher standards for following a strict diet and exercise regime. Malaika never misses working out in the gym and regularly attends her yoga classes. The actress is often spotted outside her yoga studio and gym, making fashion trends in her athleisure wear.

But the actress has been brutally trolled for her choice of clothes and especially her walk, which people find weird. Malaika has also been aged and body shamed.

The diva was recently clicked outside Diva yoga studio in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday (October 19). She was seen wearing an orange sports bra and matching it with high-waisted light grey tights. Meanwhile, she didn't have any accessories and picked a baseball black cap and tied her hair in a messy bun.

In a video that was shared by a paparazzi account, Malaika can be seen getting out of her car and heading toward the gym. She was constantly talking on her phone. She had a bottle of water in her other hand and stooped for a while for the cameramen. She waved at them before entering the gym. See the video here

Malaika, however, came under the scanner of netizens and got trolled harshly. One user said, 'Aaj duck walk kar ke nahi dikhaya', while another commented, 'Ye moti ho gayi hai.' One user wrote, "Jaanmuch kar Itana lamba ghum ke andar jati hai just to show back". Another commented saying, "have a little shame ...u r not a small, while another comment read, "medio ko pese deke bulati he a orat baki is bhuddhiya ko dekhega kon." One troller said, "so much exercise yet her tummy isn't flat" and another troll wrote, "ladki arjun k pyaar me pagal".

At the same time, Malaika's fans came out in support of her, showered love on her and dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.