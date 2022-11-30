Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor REACT To Her Pregnancy Rumours; Call It ‘Disgusting’

Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Expecting Their First Child?

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Malaika and Arjun are expecting their first child together. The report also suggested that the couple had announced the news of their pregnancy to their close one during their recent London vacation. Needless to say, the reports spread like wildfire and got the nation brimming with an opinion.

Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Slam The Rumours

The reports didn't go down well with both Arjun and Malaika. Taking to social media, Malaika was seen dismissing the reports and called the rumours 'F**king disgusting'. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor also strongly rubbished the news and said, 'We tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives'.

Arjun Kapoor On Equation With Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor had opened up on his equation with Malaika and told Filmfare, 'It is not about being as direct as that. That would be taking away from the equation I share with her. It is more about being around someone who makes you happy. And when you are in a relationship, the equation allows you to talk about everything.' He went on to elaborate on how he respects the way Malaika has been consistent with her fitness. Having the impact of such strong support in his life, he shared, 'She has always influenced me. And because she is inspirational to many people, I am always inspired by her'.

Upcoming Projects

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects, he is currently working on Kuttey with Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan etc. He will also be seen sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar in The Lady Killer. On the other hand, Malaika is gearing up for her digital debut with Moving In With Malaika which will give an insight into her personal life.