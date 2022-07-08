While some criticised the entire look of Malaika saying that it does not look good at all, others trolled her for imitating Kim Kardashian. Yes, you read it right! Many netizens felt that Malaika is trying to imitate Kim Kardashian, and they mocked the actress for doing so.

Malaika Arora and her sartorial choices are often in the headlines, and guess what? Once again, the actress' pictures are all over social media, but unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons. In the pictures, Malaika is seen sporting an activewear and she paired it with a denim jacket. She was spotted outside an office, and her nude coloured outfit has been grabbing eyeballs of trolls on social media.

A netizen wrote, "Will someone tell her that these tricks wont make her Kim Kardashian?"

Another netizen wrote, "Wannabe Kim Kardashian."

"God! She tries so hard to be like cheap version of Kim Kardashian," commented another Instagram user on her picture.

"She has 0 dress sense! And she's getting worse day by day! She is comparing herself to Kim Kardashian," wrote one more netizen.

What's your take on Malaika's latest pictures?

As far as Malaika's opinion is concerned, she has mentioned in several interviews that she does not get bothered by what trolls have to say about her love life or her appearance. She knows how to live in the moment, and she believes to follow her instincts rather than worrying about what the world has to say about her.

(Social media posts are unedited.)