Malaika Arora Says ‘YES’; All Set To Tie The Knot With Arjun Kapoor?
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The duo have been dating each other for a while and doesn't miss out on a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. From heading to dinner dates to vacations, sharing romantic posts on social media and more, Arjun and Malaika often dish out major couple goals. Interestingly, as the couple has been going strong with their relationship, there have been speculations about their wedding. And now, Malaika's recent Instagram post has fuelled the wedding rumours further.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a beautiful pic of herself wherein she was dressed in a black top and was seen blushing while trying to cover her face with her hand. She had captioned the post as, "I said YES" along with heart emoticons. Ever since she shared the post, congratulatory messages have been in order.
