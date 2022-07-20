Canadian rapper Tesher's song 'Jalebi Baby' featuring Jason Derulo turned out to be an sensation on social media especially Instagram reels. The viral track was inspired by Mallika Sherawat's party song 'Jalebi Bai' from the 2011 film, Double Dhamaal which was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Mallika Sherawat revealed that she was offered 'Jalebi Baby'. However, she rejected the offer thinking that it was a prank call and even told them to get lost.

Speaking about the craze of 'Jalebi' song in the US, the actress told the portal, "Whenever I walk on the streets and people are like 'Hey Jalebi Baby' and 'Are you Jalebi Baby'. I will share videos with you. I wasn't even aware where it came from. Then my manager told me that this song is a hit."

On being asked if she actually didn't know about the viral 'Jalebi Baby' song, the Welcome actress revealed that she wasn't aware about the track.

"They called me and asked me if I can do this song. Mujhe laga kaun faltu hai (I was like who is this person)." And I told them, don't call and disturb me and get lost. I cut the call then. I wasn't even aware who was Tesher. How would I know? I get so many crank calls and I thought someone is doing a prank on me," Sherawat told the portal.

Mallika Sherawat made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Khwaish in 2003. She gained prominence with her next film, Anurag Basu's Murder starring Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. She went on to star in movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Ugli Aur Pagli, Hisss, Welcome, to name a few. She will next be seen in Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKay. The film is slated to release on July 22.