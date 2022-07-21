Mallika Sherawat is one of the few leading ladies in the industry who never shies away from making bold and controversial statements. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actress opened up on her audition for her international debut, The Myth alongside Jackie Chan.
Mallika Sherawat Says Bollywood Actresses Lie About Never Giving Auditions
Recalling the time when she auditioned for this movie, Mallika told Mashable India, "I got the role via audition and I am very proud to say that he auditioned every actress in Bollywood. So all these actresses jo chui mui bann ke kehti hain 'hum toh kabhi audition nahi karti' woh sab jhooth bol rahi hain (So all these female actors who claim that they never went for the audition are lying). I have seen their auditions. Jackie showed me their audition tapes. They loved me.
She said that the makers loved her fitness as she does a lot of yoga and a flexible body.
Further, she was all praise for her Chinese co-star Jackie Chan and said that he is a great guy. She lauded him and said that she is very wonderful and helpful. The actress said that he opened doors for her in Hollywood and supported him.
"When I got The Myth, I decided to do all the action for the film but that was the worst decision of my life," the actress was quoted as saying.
Mallika made her acting debut with Khwahish in 2003. The following year, she rose to fame with the 2004 erotic thriller, Murder which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel.
