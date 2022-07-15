Mallika Sherawat recently opened up about her decision to quit Bollywood and moving to the US. The actress revealed that leaving was a good decision for her as she wanted to explore other horizons. She debuted with Murder in 2004 and over the years, has also been a part of some international projects including Politics of Love.
Mallika Sherawat Says Moving To The US Was A Good Decision: America Showed Me So Much Love
Mallika told ETimes said that she always had the devil-may-care attitude and it was the attitude that helped her make the decision to leave. She said, "I thought I could conquer the world, dekhi jayegi (will see). Coming from Haryana, from the Jat (a caste among Hindus) mindset. I rebelled, I packed my suitcase and set out for Bombay. Luckily, it worked out for me. I had the same attitude when I went to the US."
Mallika recalled meeting Former US President Barack Obama twice and working on a music video with singer Bruno Mars. She added that after having worked in Bollywood for 5-7 years, she wanted to explore other horizons and different cultures.
"Faced with that situation, I told myself, why not. What have I got to lose? I have made enough name for myself in India. I've got money. I've got fame. Let's try to go to a new country. And boy was it a good decision! Because America showed me so much love," Mallika concluded.
For the unversed, Mallika's last project in India was Ekta Kapoor's horror-comedy web series, Booo Sabki Phategi, released in 2019. She was seen playing a ghost in the show that also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda and Shefali Zariwala.
