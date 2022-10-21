The season of Diwali parties has just begun in Bollywood! After Ayushmann Khurrana, producer Ramesh Taurani and Kriti Sanon, it was ace designer Manish Malhotra's turn to host for one of the most star-studded Diwali parties this year.

The bash saw some of the biggest names from the Hindi Film Industry including Aishwarya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and many others under one roof.

We bring you some pictures from the party which will surely drive away your weekend blues.

Couple Goals Alert Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dressed in a pink sharara, happily posed for the paparazzi with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan who wore a bright red kurta with blue and silver coloured details on it. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif opted for a blue saree while her actor-hubby Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black traditional ensemble. The Handsome Hunks Of Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur left everyone swooning over their stylish avatar as they posed for the shutterbugs. Meet The BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan looked magical in their festive outfits and were all smiles for the camera. Meet The Golden Girls While Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a golden sequined lehenga, Kiara Advani and Rhea Chakraborty weaved magic in shimmery gold sarees. The 90s Magic! Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit mesmerized everyone in a lavender saree and had her husband Dr Sriram Nene for company. The Shetty Sisters- Shilpa and Shamita posed together for the paparazzi. Kajol looked stunning in a black sequin saree. The Charming Kapoors Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor looked beautiful in green and sheer off-white sarees, respectively. Their cousin Shanaya Kapoor glittered in a shimmery silver saree.