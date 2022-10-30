Manoj Bajpayee Calls His Gali Guleiyan Role A ‘Mt Everest’; Recalls Losing Mental Stability While Preparing

Manoj Bajpayee, the name doesn't need an introduction. He is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who never disappoints the audience. Give him any role and the actor will make sure to leave his fans in awe with his performance. Interestingly, Manoj has been making the headlines for his recent release Gali Guleiyan which has been a psychological drama. And as the National Award Winner actor has been elated with the digital release of the movie, he also opened up that his role in Gali Guleiyan has been quite challenging for him

Talking about his role in Gali Guleiyan, Manoj stated that it was his 'Mt Everest' as an actor. He further admitted that he was on the verge of losing his mental stability while preparing for the role so much so that he had to stop shooting for a while. "Gali Guleiyan is one of the most challenging and rewarding roles I have ever played," he added. To note, Gali Guleiyan's release in India has been a challenge for the team and Manoj has congratulated the team for making it possible.

"The film has travelled the world through national and international film festivals and won many accolades. However, I wanted the film made available to the audience of my country, but getting this done has been a fight, and it has finally come to fruition. I can't tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film. Dipesh Jain, writer, director & producer of the film, has been outstanding in leading this project. Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film; they have been exceptional in delivering this masterpiece," Manoj wrote.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, Gali Guleiyan also stars Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Manoj is currently shooting for Suparn Varma's courtroom drama. The movie marked the actor and producer's reunion after Family Man. The courtroom drama will be helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Manoj had begun shooting for the movie early this month and it is expected to release next year.