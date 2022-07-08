Miss World 2017 Manush Chhillar made her acting debut with the Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Samrat Prithviraj. The film didn't perform well at the box office; however, the newcomer's efforts and acting skills were noticed by many people. Earlier, reports stated that Manushi will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in a film titled as The Great Indian Family, which is being produced by Yash Raj Films. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about her second project.
Manushi Chhillar Signs Her Third Film After Samrat Prithviraj And Vicky Kaushal Starrer: Report
And now, yet another piece of information is coming right from the tinsel town. Owing to her popularity, Manushi Chhillar has reportedly bagged her third project. Isn't it interesting? As per the latest reports, Manushi will be seen in an all-new avatar in this action entertainer.
A source informed a leading portal, "She (Manushi Chhillar) will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography."
Let us tell you, the official announcement about Manushi's third film is yet to be made. However, the news must have made the Miss World fans happy.
Talking about Manushi Chhillar, she started her modelling career in 2016. After winning Miss World in 2017, she started working on her Bollywood projects. For the unversed, she was also pursuing a medical degree (MBBS) in Sonipat.
