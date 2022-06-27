Memes On Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Go Viral, As The Former Announces Pregnancy

It seems 2022 is going to be a memorable year for both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On one side, Alia delivered a blockbuster in February (Gangubai Kathiawadi), got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April, started working on her first Hollywood project and earlier today, announced her pregnancy. The case is same with Ranbir Kapoor. His both professional and personal life is on a roll!

On one side, he will return to the big screen after good four years while on the other side, he is all set to become a dad.