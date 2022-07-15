It was anything but expected when former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced in a social media post on July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Within a few minutes, his pictures with Sushmita started trending on social media, leaving netizens bifurcated into two thoughts. While some are trolling Sen owing to her long list of exes, others have been arguing with naysayers, saying that it's her life and she has all the right to choose who she wants to date.

Amid all the hullabaloo, when Lalit Modi tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," several netizens bombarded his tweet with memes.