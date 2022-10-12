Mili First Look: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Promising As Nursing Graduate In Helen Remake

Janhvi Kapoor's fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has taken the social media by a storm by unveiling the first look poster of her much talked about movie Mili. To note, Mili is a survival thriller which is a remake of Malayalam film Helen and features Janhvi in the titular role. The first poster featured Jahvi as a nursing graduate who appeared to be a bubbly girl with big dreams in eyes.

The first poster came with the caption, "In 1 hour her life is going to change" and soon the makers unveiled another intriguing poster of this survival thriller. The next poster had Janhvi standing in a cold place with a freezing temperature. Dressed in a red shirt, Janhvi looked scared and tensed and appeared to be stuck in a deadly situation. The Mili poster had a tagline "Frozen but not shaken". Soon, the social media was abuzz with posts rooting for Mili. In fact, several celebs took to the comment section of Janhvi's post and sent wishes to the actress. Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were in awe of the poster. Interestingly, Janhvi's rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Ranjan has also dropped a heart for Mili poster.

