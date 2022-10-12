Mili Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor’s Fight For Survival In A Freezer Will Give You Chills; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor aces the art of making the headlines. Be it with her fashion sense, movie announcements, BTS pics or vacation pics on social media, the Dhadak actress manages to keep the audience intrigued. Interestingly, Janhvi is all over the headlines today courtesy upcoming movie Mili. The actress has shared the first look posters of her survival thriller drama and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. The poster came with a tagline as 'Frozen but not shaken'. And now, Janhvi has added to fans' excitement as she has now unveiled an intriguing teaser of Mili.

The 48 second teaser featured Janhvi as a nursing graduate who seems to be trapped in a freezer. It was a race against time for Janhvi who plays the titular role in the movie. The teaser began with Janvhi trying to cut duct tape while being trapped inside the freezer. Her face had turned red due to extreme cold and she was seen shivering as the temperature in the freezer dropped to -16 degree Celsius. The teaser also gave glimpses of Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa who seem to be worried about Mili's whereabouts and are looking for her. Mili teaser did send a chill down the spine and left us wanting more.