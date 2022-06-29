Taking some time out from his busy working schedule, Shahid Kapoor is currently holidaying in Sicily, Italy with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Zain and Misha. The couple has been treating fans with some amazing sneak-peeks from the picturesque locations.
Mira Rajput Calls Out Sicily Resort For Being Insensitive To Dietary Requirements; 'It's Disappointing'
Amid this, Shahid's wife Mira took to her Instagram stories to express her disappointment over their stay at a resort in Silcily.
Describing the resort where they are staying, she wrote, "Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you're an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets... Not one to complain but..let's keep the list tight... Heading to Palermo! Ciao (victory hand emoji)."
She also opened up on the difficulties of finding vegetarian food in Sicily and added, ""At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it's disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please--sliced fruit is NOT a dessert."
Her actor-husband on the other hand, posted a video of two alpacas chewing on his Instagram stories and captioned it as, "Feels like us trying to find veg food in Sicily ... (pleading face emoji)."
Workwise, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. However, the sports drama was a box office flop. He is now all set to make his OTT debut with Raj-DK's web series Farzi in which he plays a con artist. The show also features Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.
