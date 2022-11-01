Mira Rajput Pens A Quirky Birthday Wish For Everyone’s Favourite Ishaan Khatter; Neliima Azeem Is All Hearts

Ishaan Khatter is all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif in the horror comedy and the trio's chemistry has been grabbing a lot of attention. As he is busy promoting the Gurmmeet Singh directorial, Ishaan has another reason to celebrate today. After all, it's his 27th birthday today. And as the young actor is inundated with best wishes from friends and fans, Mira Rajput's quirky wish for Ishaan has been winning hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a fun picture with Ishaan. In the pic, Shahid was seen holding Mira in his arms while the latter was seen pushing Ishaan away. It was a fun picture and spoke volumes about the trio's chemistry. In the caption, Mira called Ishaan everyone's favourite. She wrote, "We have 2 kids that sleep in their own beds but one who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons #everyonesfavourite" along with a heart emoticon. Soon, Neliima Azeem took the comment section and sent love to her son. In fact, she also hailed Ishaan's performance in Phone Bhoot. The senior actress commented, "Happy Birthday my jaan bachcha. Made me so happy and proud with your performance in phone bhooth. You are incredible" with a fire emoticon.

To note, Phone Bhoot, which also stars Jackie Shroff as the lead antagonist, is slated to release on November 4 and will witness a box office clash with Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili. Besides, Ishaan will also be seen in Raja Menon's directorial Pippa. The movie is based on The Burning Chaffees, written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Ishaan will essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the movie who belonged to the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron and fought on the eastern front during the war along with his siblings during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Apart from Ishaan, Pippa will also star Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan and will release on December 2 this year.