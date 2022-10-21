Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt Gives The Cutest Reaction As Paparazzi Calls Her ‘Maasi’; WATCH
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying the best day of their lives these days. After all, the power couple, who tied the knot in April this year, are expecting their first child together. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress announced her pregnancy in June this year as she shared a pic from her sonography. Ever since then, Alia is seen sharing adorable pics of herself flaunting her pregnancy glow and her maternity fashion game has also been on point. Needless to say, the Kapoors and the Bhatts have been quite eagerly waiting to welcome the little one.
Interestingly, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt is also quite excited to take over the tag of 'maasi' and there are no second thoughts about it. In fact, she was seen giving a cute reaction to the shutterbugs as they addressed as her 'maasi' recently. This happened as Shaheen was papped at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai. The lady was seen dressed in a stunning olive green dress with golden embroidery at the neck, cuffs and back. As Shaheen was making her way to the party, a paparazzi addressed her as 'maasi'. To this, the soon-to-me maasi smiled in the most adorable way and her gesture won hearts.
Check out Shaheen Bhatt's video here:
Meanwhile, there are reports that Alia will be delivering the baby by the end of November or the first week of December. The media reports also suggested that the Raazi actress has been enrolled in HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon. To note, it is the same hospital wherein Rishi Kapoor was being treated for cancer and had breathed his last.
Talking about the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Besides, she will also be sharing the screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. Alia will also be making her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone.
- Alia Bhatt Was Planning To Join Drama School Before Her Bollywood Debut, Says Mom Soni Razdan
- As Student Of The Year Completes 10 Years, Sidharth Malhotra Fondly Remembers The Late Mr. Rishi Kapoor
- Alia Bhatt Shares Sunkissed Pic Expressing Gratitude On Completing 10 Years In B-Town: ‘Promise to be better’
- Karan Johar On 10 Years Of Student Of The Year: Sidharth, Varun And Alia Went On To Become My Family
- Team RRR Leaves For Japan Ahead Of Their Film's Release On October 21 For Promotions!
- Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Embrace Parenthood: Here’s When And Where They Will Welcome Their Baby
- Shaheen Bhatt Reacts To Rumours Of Alia Bhatt Being Pregnant Before Marriage, Says 'It's Her Journey'
- Ranbir Kapoor's New Viral Pic With Chimpanzee Leaves Fans Puzzled, See
- On Alia Bhatt’s First Karva Chauth Post Marriage, Neetu Kapoor Sends Love To Her Darling Daughter-In-Law
- Katrina Kaif To Alia Bhatt; Bollywood's Leading Ladies Who Will Be Celebrating Their First Karwa Chauth
- Sidharth Malhotra Says His Previous Relationship Taught Him Not To Gift Pets; Is He Hinting At Alia Bhatt?
- World Mental Health Day 2022: Dear Zindagi To Chhichhore, Bollywood Films That Dealt With The ‘Taboo Topic'