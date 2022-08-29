Bipasha Basu recently took to social media to announce that she is expecting her first child with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. Along with this happy news, the actress also dropped some stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot which went viral in no time on social media.
Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says She & Karan Singh Grover Are Hoping For A Baby Girl; 'We Believe It's A She'
Now, the mom-to-be in her latest interview with ETimes, has shared that she and Karan were clear from the beginning that they wanted to have a baby. The actress also revealed that she and Karan wish that it's a baby girl for them.
Bipasha told the tabloid, "I don't have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation."
The Raaz actress said that she and Karan have hoped for a baby girl from the time they decided to embrace parenthood.
"From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby 'she'. We believe it's a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," Bipasha told the publication.
Speaking about how life has been different for her in the last few months, Bipasha said that she has been advised not to do too many activities during her pregancy. She told the tabloid that while she doesn't have a physically active pregnancy, she is active mentally and is always multitasking. The actress admitted that she is an extremely active person, it was initially tough for her to slow down.
Etimes quoted her as saying, "I know the need of the hour and right now, I am doing what's right for my baby and I have made changes in my lifestyle accordingly. After you deliver the child, there is no need to give up your professional life. I won't. I did take a long break to have a baby and enjoy my married life."
Bipasha said that after having a baby and getting the hang of being a new mom, she will immediately get back to work. She also revealed that Karan has been a hands-on-husband throughout her pregnancy and that he has evolved a lot during this phase.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the shoot of their film Alone, and soon fell in love. After dating for a while, they got hitched on April 30, 2016.
