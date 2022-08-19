Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year. Unfortunately, the film upon its release failed to meet the expectations of the audience and performed poorly at the box office despite good reviews from the critics.

The Aamir Khan-starrer managed to rake in around Rs 49 Crore in its first week of release.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mona Singh who essayed the role of Aamir's mother in the film opened up about the film's lackluster performance at the box office. The actress said that she isn't a filmy person and doesn't understand box office at all.

"This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don't want to think about the short term things like how much money it made, that's beyond me. I am sure I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time," Mona told the tabloid.

She was also all praise for her co-star Aamir Khan with whom she had previously shared screen space in 3 Idiots. Mona called him 'down to earth' and 'humble' and said that even though he is a perfectionist, he doesn't intimidate anyone. The actress added that Aamir made her so comfortable around him that it didn't felt like she was working with a star.

"Of course I was nervous, I had butterflies in my tummy. It's the best feeling as you feel so alive, wanting to go on set and do something extraordinary. We all were driven by passion so it was a very enriching experience. I learnt and unlearnt so many things. We had great conversations about moviemaking, writing, editing etc. He is very intelligent," Singh told HT.

Looking back at her journey in the industry, Mona said that it's a very satisfying phase for her and that she is very happy and proud of the choices made by her.