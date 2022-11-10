More Trouble For Jacqueline Fernandez? Court Reserves Her Bail Order Till Friday In Money Laundering Case

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez entered Bollywood in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. She has now spent 13 years in the Hindi film industry and has indeed come a long way.

In her career so far, she featured in several hit films including Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, and Judwaa 2. However, since last year, the actress has been making headlines mostly for the wrong reasons.

In August 2021, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi court and named Jacqueline as an accused. Since then, the investing has been going on.

In the latest turn of events, Jacqueline, on Thursday (November 10), appeared before a special court in Delhi in connection to the same case. After the hearing, the court has reserved order on the actress' bail till Friday.

Revealing the same, Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil told ETimes, "Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the special court at Delhi after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a complaint against her. The Honourable Court had granted interim bail to Jacqueline on the first date of appearance. Today, the matter was kept for a final hearing of the bail application moved by Jacqueline. The ED opposed the bail application. On behalf of Jacqueline, we relied upon a landmark judgement of the Honorable Supreme Court of India, for securing of her bail. Now the matter is listed tomorrow for the order to be passed."

Sources further told the portal that the ED officials have voiced their worries about granting bail to Jacqueline. The actress' lawyer contend that because only she has an interim bond in the case, her ability to travel internationally and complete her flight formalities are at serious jeopardy.

Jacqueline has insisted that she wasn't involved in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's businesses or his alleged activities in previous meetings with the Court and the ED. Now, everyone's waitinf for tomorrow's hearing to see if the actress will be granted bail in the case or not.

On the career front, she was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu and has films like Cirkus and Crakk in her kitty.