Mouni Roy On Claims That She Overshadowed Ranbir-Alia In Brahmastra: I Cannot Even Imagine A Thought Like That

Mouni Roy is on cloud nine. Her latest Bollywood release, Brahmastra in which she essayed the role of the main antagonist Junoon, has set the cash registers ringing at the box office after many star-driven projects failed to meet the expectations of the audience.

Besides this, the actress is also receiving glowing reviews for her negative role in the film. In fact, a section of netizens and some reviews even claimed that she has overshadowed big names like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with her menacing act in the magum opus.

In her latest interview with Pinkvilla, Mouni reacted to these claims and how it felt to be singled out as a top performer in a couple of reviews.

The Naagin actress hailed her co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and called herself their biggest fan. She shared that it was an absolute pleasure working with the couple and added that she felt that they were a fire on screen.

Mouni told the news portal, "I am the biggest Ranbir-Alia fan. The biggest. It was an absolute pleasure working with the two of them. No, I cannot even imagine a thought like that, to be honest. I genuinely feel both of them are fire on screen. They're great, humble, kind, nice human beings."

Sharing her experience of working with Ranbir and Alia, she continued, "They are so dedicated. They wouldn't leave the set, they were always present - for all the markings, for all the rehearsals, for all the lighting. When I've seen them like that, and seen the kind of work that the both of them have done in the film, I feel that they are magic together. So, you're asking the wrong person (this question)."

In the film, Mouni also got an opportunity to share screen space with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmastra opened to mixed reviews from the critics with many bashing the dialogues in it. However, the film's ambition and the spectacular VFX has been appreciated by everyone.