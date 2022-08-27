In the last few months, calls for boycotting Bollywood films and the cancel culture has created tension in the Hindi Film Industry where there's a lot of money riding on the superstars. Many movies like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera have been victims of such social media trends.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur was asked whether she feels it's justified to call for such calls in an industry where millions of people earn their livelihood. The actress was recently seen in Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu romantic drama Sita Raman which is having a successful run at the box office.

The actress said, "I just feel achha kaam karte raho, log aayenge aur dekhenge. I believe in good work. There's the quote ki achha kaam karte raho, logon ka kaam hai kehna. I don't know about others, but I am whatever I am because of my audience. Thank you to them for being honest. People should see the film, if you like it, you like it, if you don't like it, it's okay."

Further, the Super 30 actress also shared her take on 'pan-India' or South films faring better than Hindi films at the box office.

Calling the term pan-India a debatable topic, Mrunal told the tabloid that she is happy that she was chosen to play Sita in an Indian film. According to the actress, content is the king and the audience wants to see good work and not anything monotonous. She said that she has been a part of both, Hindi and South films, and understands that the audience has to been offered content that is versatile and authentic.

Meanwhile, Mrunal's Telugu film Sita Ramam is now slated to get a Hindi release in cinema halls on September 2. Talking about her upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Ishaan Khatter's Pippa and Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah.