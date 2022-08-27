In the last few months, calls for boycotting Bollywood films and the cancel culture has created tension in the Hindi Film Industry where there's a lot of money riding on the superstars. Many movies like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera have been victims of such social media trends.
Mrunal Thakur Addresses The Trend Of Boycott Bollywood; 'Achha Kaam Karte Raho, Log Aayenge Aur Dekhenge'
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur was asked whether she feels it's justified to call for such calls in an industry where millions of people earn their livelihood. The actress was recently seen in Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu romantic drama Sita Raman which is having a successful run at the box office.
The actress said, "I just feel achha kaam karte raho, log aayenge aur dekhenge. I believe in good work. There's the quote ki achha kaam karte raho, logon ka kaam hai kehna. I don't know about others, but I am whatever I am because of my audience. Thank you to them for being honest. People should see the film, if you like it, you like it, if you don't like it, it's okay."
Further, the Super 30 actress also shared her take on 'pan-India' or South films faring better than Hindi films at the box office.
Calling the term pan-India a debatable topic, Mrunal told the tabloid that she is happy that she was chosen to play Sita in an Indian film. According to the actress, content is the king and the audience wants to see good work and not anything monotonous. She said that she has been a part of both, Hindi and South films, and understands that the audience has to been offered content that is versatile and authentic.
Meanwhile, Mrunal's Telugu film Sita Ramam is now slated to get a Hindi release in cinema halls on September 2. Talking about her upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Ishaan Khatter's Pippa and Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah.
- Sita Ramam Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Romantic Saga Appeals To All!
- Sita Ramam Day 20 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Love Story Continues To Impress Cinegoers!
- Sita Ramam Day 19 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Love Story Manages To Pull Crowd
- Sita Ramam Day 18 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Beautiful Love Story Impresses Film Buffs!
- Sita Ramam Day 17 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer's Old School Drama Wins Hearts!
- Sita Ramam Day 15 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Starrer Sustains Its High Numbers
- Sita Ramam Day 14 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Period Romantic Drama Completes Two Weeks Run
- Sita Ramam Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Period Romantic Film Becomes A Classic!
- Sita Ramam Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer's Romantic Drama Breaks-Even In Six Days!
- Sita Ramam Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Movie Makes About 1 Million USD Overseas!
- Sita Ramam Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Period Romantic Drama Is Heading Towards Becoming A Hit!
- Sita Ramam Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Romantic Saga Picks Up Pace!