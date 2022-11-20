Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Blessed With Twins Krishna And Aadiya

Isha And Anand Decide Name for Their Kids

To note, Isha made sure her pregnancy news doesn't surface in the media and she has been maintaining a low profile for a while. And now that she has been blessed with twins, the proud parents have named their kids as Krishna and Aadiya.

Ambani Family’s Official Statement Announcing Twins’ Arrival

The news was shared with an official statement which read as,'We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well'.

Ambanis Seek Blessings For Isha And Her Kids

In the statement, Ambanis also sought blessings for the new parents and their kids. 'We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life,' the statement further read.

Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal’s Wedding Was A Grand Affair

For the uninitiated, Isha had tied the knot with Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal's son Anand Piramal in a grand wedding on December 12, 2018. Their wedding was a gala affair and was attended by Bollywood's bigshots. And the arrival of the twins ahead of Isha and Anand's fourth wedding anniversary certainly marks for a double celebration for Ambanis and Piramals. It will be interesting to see when Isha and Anand will share the first look of their newborn babies.