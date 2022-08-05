Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About His Meeting With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Says He’s Hoping Something Works Out

Naga Chaitanya, who will soon make his Hindi film debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about his meeting with the Devdas director and said, “It’s just casual meetings, you know. These are filmmakers I have looked up to, so just pay your respects, say hi, and I hope something works out. There are so many people I want to work with over here.”

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is currently busy promoting his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. During his media interview, Chaitanya was also quizzed about the possibility of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan after having collaborated with the Dangal star on the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump.

The actor responded by saying, “I really hope, after the 11th (August, Laal Singh Chaddha release date) I am accepted, and the audience really likes me. You know, I want to collaborate with everyone here, for sure.”

Chaitanya then shared that he will finalise his next step post the reaction he receives from the Advait Chandan directorial. “I am honestly just waiting for the 11th. If the acceptance is there, I want to see how the audience encourages me, owns me, and based on that, (I will) take my next step,” he added.

In the meantime, Naga Chaitanya is currently working on his Amazon Prime Video web show, Dhootha. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the other hand, is presently busy with his show Heeramandi.