Now, Naga Chaitanya reacted to his separation from ex-wife Samantha during the promotions of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and told ETimes that whatever he and Samantha wanted to say, they both put out a statement regarding that, and that is what he has always done with his personal life.

Recently, when actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the chat show Koffee With Karan 7, she opened up about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya and said that it was not amicable, and added, "It has been hard but it's good now. It's fine, I am stronger than I have ever been."

"Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it's good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that's it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I've moved on and I don't feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that," added Chaitanya.

He further said that what matters most to him is his family and friends, and they know everything that they deserve to know.

"And you see, news replaces news. All the speculation and conjecture is all very temporary. The more I react to it, the more news it will make. So I just stay chill about it, let it happen and it will all fade away hopefully," he concluded.

With respect to work, Naga's fans are curious to watch his and Aamir Khan's bromance in Laal Singh Chaddha. His glimpse in the trailer left netizens all pumped up about the film's release on August 11, 2022.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles.