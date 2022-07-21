Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official adaptation of Tom Hank's cult classic, Forrest Gump. The actor is reportedly reprising the role of Mykelti Williamson from the Hollywood film.
Naga Chaitanya Says Working With Aamir Khan Is A Dream Come True; 'He Is A Wonderful Mentor'
Recently, in an interview with New Indian Express, Naga talked about his experience of Aamir Khan. Calling it a 'dream come true,' he said that Aamir is a wonderful mentor, who never demanded him to perform in a certain way.
The news portal quoted Naga as saying, "It's a dream come true to work with Aamir Khan. He is a wonderful mentor, who never demands us to perform in a certain way. But we will get to learn the (acting) process if we spend some time with him. Likewise, I have learned a lot from him and it feels exciting to be associated with a film featuring a talented actor like him. I am playing an Army officer, who is also a good friend of Aamir in the film."
The Tollywood star said that he is eagely wait to see how the Hindi audience will receive him. Further, he also added that he will continue to work in Bollywood only he gets an acceptance in that industry.
Naga explained that the taste and movie choices of the audience have changed considerably. They have become more selective and will watch a film only if it has an exciting factor. He shared that because of this reason, he has changed his approach towards films and have been prioritising scripts that are rich in content.
Naga Chaitanya is currently awaiting the release of his Telugu film, Thank You.
